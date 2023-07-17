 
     
Iohannis: Half of Ukraine's grain exports were via Romania, and this will stay like that

Iohannis-NATO

Half of the Ukrainian grain exports were via Romania, and this process will continue, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, in the aftermath of the Russian Federation's announcement that it is withdrawing from the agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain by the Black Sea.

"First of all, it is regrettable that this initiative, that saw the involvement of many politicians from all over the world, doesn't seem to have a bright future. Anyway, up until now too, half of the Ukrainian grain was exported through Romania, via the Romanian logistics routes, which we adapted and improved, and we will continue this way. We believe that it is important and good to be on the side of Ukraine and support these exports, we will continue to do this in order to prevent the occurrence of bottlenecks," the head of the state pointed out.

Russia officially notified Ukraine, via its embassy in Minsk, of the suspension of its participation in the Black Sea grain export agreement, Russian ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov informed on Monday, as cited by Reuters. Gryzlov said that a note had been sent from the embassy to Ukraine via diplomatic channels, and that the deal would be terminated from July 18.

President Iohannis participates on July 17 - 18 in Brussels in the third EU - Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC) Summit. AGERPRES

