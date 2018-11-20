Iohannis: 'I am convinced 'Sibiu European Region of Gastronomy' will be a hit; food there is the best'

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the "Sibiu 2019 European Region of Gastronomy" programme will be a great success, adding that the food there is the best.

"In short, dear friends, 'Sibiu, region of gastronomy' is an event to my liking! (...) The European capital of culture has proved that Sibiu has the ability to bring together more players, and I do not mean here stage actors, but rather players from the administration and policies; it was proved that the union's dance is not just about symbols, but about truths. If more people work together, the project becomes bigger, more feasible, stronger, more visible, and I hope it will become even tastier. I am very pleased that you have succeeded in bringing together many local players and promoting the region of Sibiu in an just nascent project in 2014. This regional approach is genuinely European and from this point of view , I am convinced that it will be a great success, also for another reason - the food in Sibiu and Marginime is really the best. Try and convince yourself! "said Iohannis, at the official launching of the "Sibiu 2019 European Region of Gastronomy" programme at the Diplomatic Club in Bucharest.

He added that in 2007 Sibiu was a European Capital of Culture and this moment has been almost unanimously acknowledged a success.

Excerpts from the films "Sibiu 825" and "The South Gate of Transylvania" and a local currency called SIBCoin was launched, with Iohannis getting the first coinage in a pouch.

The show also featured a presentation film of the programme "Sibiu 2019, European Region of Gastronomy, " with chef Florin Dumitrescu promoting the gastronomy of the Sibiu region.

Among the attendees were Sibiu Mayor Astrid Cora Fodor, Chair of the Sibiu County Council Daniela Cimpean, representatives of the diplomatic corps, including US Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm, MPs, including floor leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan.

At the end of the event, Iohannis congratulated the chefs in the Sibiu region, stood for a picture with them and visited the food stalls.

AGERPRES .