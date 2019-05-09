Iohannis: I am glad Romania sends a positive message to strengthen the EU

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, at the end of the informal Summit in Sibiu, hailed the fact that Romania is sending a positive, unitary message of the Member States to strengthen the EU based on a clear set of principles and values.

"Romania, as a country currently exercising the Presidency of the Council of EU and as a member state deeply invested in the strengthening of the European project became today the centre of the debate on the future of the EU. Europe has come to Romania. This is, historically, the first meeting of the European Council Romania has got a chance to host. Today's discussions made us stronger in believing that we can write the future of the European Union together. We wished - and now we can finally say that we did it - to have a summit of unity, where to show our determination to continue with the advancement of the project of European integration as a democratic project like there was no other before, a project of peace and prosperity, a project of stability both internally and externally, with our neighbours. I am glad that Romania is sending a positive, unitary message to the member states and the European institutions to strengthen EU based on a clear set of principles and values," stated Iohannis, at the press conference he held jointly with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.