Iohannis: I am glad that Romania sends a positive message to strengthen the EU

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, at the end of the informal Summit in Sibiu, hailed the fact that Romania is sending a positive, unitary message of the member states to strengthen the EU based on a clear set of principles and values.

"Romania, as a country currently exercising the Presidency of the Council of EU and as a member state deeply invested in the strengthening of the European project became today the centre of the debate on the future of the EU. Europe has come to Romania. This is, historically, the first meeting of the European Council Romania has got a chance to host. Today's discussions made us stronger in believing that we can write the future of the European Union together. We wished - and now we can finally say that we did it - to have a summit of unity, where to show our determination to continue with the advancement of the project of European integration as a democratic project like there was no other before, a project of peace and prosperity, a project of stability both internally and externally, with our neighbours. I am glad that Romania is sending a positive, unitary message to the member states and the European institutions to strengthen EU based on a clear set of principles and values," stated Iohannis, at the press conference he held jointly with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

He voiced hope that the Declaration adopted at the Sibiu Summit will remain one of significance in the EU history.

"According to what we agreed two years ago on the occasion of the celebration in Rome of the 60th anniversary since the signing of the treaties, the most important message of the Sibiu Declaration, I would say the spirit from Sibiu, is the confirmation of our will to continue the European project together. We are sending thus a message of political will of unitary action on May 9, Europe Day. I congratulate you on Europe Day. I hope with all my heart that this political message will reach to as many Europeans as possible and increase citizens' trust in the force of EU, while they are convinced EU is working for them, for the citizens," Iohannis said.

The head of state pointed out that the principles and objectives in the Declaration are about the strengthening of the European unity.

He spoke about the future Strategic Agenda, which will focus on an Europe of growth and convergence, the strengthening of the Single Market, the strengthening of the internal security of the EU and ensuring an efficient external action.

"In an always changing European and global context, in Romania's opinion, it is important that the future strategic agenda offers a common understanding of the priority objectives that we must focus on, while offering at the same time to the Union the flexibility of our instruments and resources to reach them," Iohannis said, also underscoring the need for a stronger and more efficient Union.