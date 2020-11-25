Iohannis: I do not intend to promote establishment of so-called lockdown after the elections

President Klaus Iohannis gave assurances on Wednesday that he does not intend to promote the establishment of a quarantine at the national level after the elections.

"I do not intend to promote the establishment of a national quarantine, a so-called lockdown, after the parliamentary elections on December 6. I repeat, there is no intention to enter the lockdown after the elections. I repeat these things because there are unscrupulous politicians who are trying to promote their image with sensational news," the head of state told a press conference the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.