Iohannis: I don't think it's good idea for vaccination certificate to be used for circulation of Europeans

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he did not consider it a good idea to use the COVID-19 vaccination certificate for easier circulation of European citizens, pointing out that this would create a discrimination framework.

"Personally, I don't think this is a good idea. This would create a framework of discrimination that is simply unacceptable. I believe that there should be a vaccination certificate and this certificate will also exist also here but it must be used for medical reasons. (...) But to use these vaccination certificates to divide the population of Europe in two, those who have already been vaccinated and those who have not yet been vaccinated, it does not seem a good thing to me," Iohannis told a news conference.

He was asked how he sees Greece promoting, in contacts with the European Commission, the other European institutions, but also with other member states, the idea of creating a single European certificate as proof of vaccination for citizens, so that Europeans can circulate more easily with this certificate.

