Iohannis: I don't think we will have a food crisis in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday, in New York, that he does not believe that there will be a food crisis in Romania, pointing out that it is possible, unfortunately, for some food prices to rise.

In this context, he highlighted that the Government will have to work hard to keep prices at a level that Romanians can afford.

"I don't think that we will have a food crisis in Romania and I don't think that somewhere in Europe we will have a food crisis. It is possible, unfortunately, that we will have an increase in the prices of some food, but we must be very aware that this food crisis will first hit the poorer states and from there the crisis can have very serious repercussions for us as well. The fact that we get involved to prevent a food crisis is a sign of solidarity with the world that still cannot afford everything, it is a sign of solidarity with those who are trying to prevent a new global crisis, but for Romanians there should not be such question marks. We will not have a food crisis in Romania, we will not rationalize food, but the Government will have to try very hard to keep prices at a level that Romanians can afford," the head of state declared.

President Klaus Iohannis leads the Romanian delegation that participates, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in New York, in the high-level segment of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The head of state's visit to the United States of America will also include a trip to San Francisco (California) on Thursday and Friday.AGERPRES