Iohannis: I expect PNL, Mr. Bode to take very seriously problems generated by plagiarised PhD thesis

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, that he expects the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the minister of the Interior, Lucian Bode, to take "very seriously" the problems generated by the latter's plagiarised PhD thesis, pointing out that he expects that 'a clear decision should be made by the government rotation at the latest'.

"As far as I understood from the public space, that is not exactly what the Committee said, but it is true that there are problems. These problems must be taken, in my opinion, very seriously and I trust that the PNL and Mr. Bode, personally, will analyse these issues and the political impact. I myself, frankly, expect that a clear decision should be made in this regard by the time of the government switch or rotation at the latest," said the president before the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, also to be attended by president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Klaus Iohannis was asked if he demanded the minister of the Interior to take a step back, after the Ethics Committee of the Babes-Bolyai University said that the latter's PhD thesis was plagiarized, a question related to a statement made by the president in 2021, when he had said that "plagiarism is intellectual theft and it is unacceptable that accused persons should not take a step back in a democratic country".