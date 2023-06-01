Iohannis: I talked to Volodymyr Zelensky about promoting joint projects.

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that he discussed, at the Summit of the European Political Community, with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, about the development of bilateral dialogue and the promotion of joint projects and signed the Joint Statement on the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, told Agerpres.

"I discussed today, at the Summit of the European Political Community, with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, about the development of our bilateral dialogue and the promotion of various joint projects. Together with President Zelensky, I have signed the Joint Statement on the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine," Iohannis wrote on his Facebook page.

Klaus Iohannis gave assurances that Romania will continue its multidimensional support for Ukraine as long as necessary, including in the post-conflict reconstruction and recovery effort, in order to ensure a stable, safe and resilient state.

"We stay united and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are the target of Russia's merciless attacks," Klaus Iohannis said.