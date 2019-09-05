Iohannis: I voice my entire compassion for the loss of the Romanian military's life

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent a condolence message following the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, resulted in the death of a Romanian serviceman, and added that the Army is and will continue to be a fundamental institution of Romania.

"I voice my entire compassion for the loss of the life of the Romanian military who died this morning in Kabul, Afghanistan, after a terrorist attack carried out with an improvised explosive device on the vehicle he was driving. Romania's Army is and will continue to be a fundamental institution of our nation, which deserves the gratitude and appreciation of all Romanians and which will continue to do its duty, together with our allies and partners, for keeping international peace and security. The presence of the Romanian servicemen in Afghanistan, as well as in other theatres of operations, is a proof of Romania's status as security and stability provider and an important component of our affiliation to the Euro-Atlantic community. I send my condolences to the mourning family and I am by their side during these painful moments," the President's message reads, according to the Presidential Administration.

The soldier died following an explosion generated by a car bomb, while on a patrol mission, National Defence Minister Gabriel Les told AGERPRES.

AGERPRES