Iohannis: I want laws that in the future will no longer allow the appearance of plagiarised works

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that certain provisions of the draft education laws must be improved, giving as an example those related to integrity and ethics.

"So we are talking about drafts or bills that are being worked out at the ministry. The new [education] minister, Mrs Deca, will take these drafts and discuss with those interested and with experts how to improve one article or another. In my opinion, certain provisions, for example related to integrity and ethics, can be improved, so to speak," Iohannis said before the first meeting of the European Political Community, told Agerpres.

He added that his statement regards zero tolerance for plagiarism.

"Let me make myself clear: these laws do not regard the past, they regard the future and I want some laws that in the future will not even allow the appearance of plagiarism in various specialised works. For example, not to stay in the theoretical area: if someone wants to get a doctorate, then that doctorate thesis must be checked with anti-plagiarism software before the doctorate degree is awarded, so as to avoid arguments like there were over degrees awarded in the past."

Iohannis is participating in a meeting of the European Political Community in Prague on Thursday, and an informal meeting of the European Council scheduled for Friday.