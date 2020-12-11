Iohannis: I welcome agreement on 2030 climate goal; Romania makes sure its interests covered

President Klaus Iohannis stated in a message posted on Twitter that he welcomed the agreement on the 2030 climate goal and stressed that Romania's interests were covered in this area, according to AGERPRES.

"I welcome the agreement on the 2030 climate target. The decision will allow the modernization of the European Union's economies and the improvement of the lives of European citizens," the head of state wrote on Friday on the social platform.

He added that "Romania has made sure that its interests are covered, including by maintaining the decision on the national energy mix and the use of gas in the transition process."

Klaus Iohannis attends the European Council meeting in Brussels. Some of the objectives of this meeting were to reach an agreement on setting a new, more ambitious target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by 'at least 55%' compared to 1990.