Iohannis: I will get involved in creating new majority

President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Sunday evening that he will be involved in creating a new parliamentary majority.

"Now, after this victory, there are many things to do, there are many things to repair. I will get involved in creating a new majority, a majority composed of the democratic parties that will lead Romania to modernization, to Europeanization, to normal Romania. I promise you one more thing: I will be a fully involved president for Romania. It is a significant defeat for the PSD, but we must be realistic. We have won an important battle, but the war has not yet been won. We need to vote also in local and parliamentary elections. Only when the PSD is sent to the Opposition will we be able to do what the Romanians have asked us today. Only then can we make Romania normal, Romania as we all want it," said Iohannis, in a statement at the PNL headquarters after the exit-poll results indicated his victory in the runoff of the presidential election.