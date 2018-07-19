Iohannis: I will notify CCR on Law 303/2004 on the status of judges and prosecutors

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday announced that he will notify the Constitutional Court about Law 303/2004 on the status of magistrates.

"Referring to law 303/2004 on the status of judges and prosecutors, recently examined by Parliament, I will notify the CCR, with the firm request to take into account the opinions of the Venice Commission," the head of state announced at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, according to Agerpres.He expressly requested Parliament that, as soon as the autumn session is resumed, the Justice Law re-enter the parliamentary circuit.