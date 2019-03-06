Iohannis: I will refer back in Parliament for correction and improvement 2019 budget law

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday announced that he will send back in Parliament for re-examination the 2019 state budget law.

"I will refer back to Parliament for correction and improvement the 2019 budget law," Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Klaus Iohannis also said on Wednesday that the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on the budget ceilings law proves that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) legislates in an "immoral," "poor," and "unconstitutional" way.

"Today's decision of the CCR on the ceilings law demonstrates once again that PSD legislates not only immoral and poor way, but also unconstitutional," Iohannis said.

The Constitutional Court of Romania on Wednesday unanimously approved the referral of President Klaus Iohannis on the Law for the approval of the ceilings of some indicators specified in the 2019 fiscal-budget framework, the CCR officials told AGERPRES.