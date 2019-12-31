 
     
Iohannis: I'm confident we will stay animated by our dream for a better Romania

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday says in his New Year's message he is confident that in 2020 Romanians will stay "animated by our dream for a better Romania".

"Dear Romanians, 2019 was the year of the victory of the democracy and civic involvement, when we proved everybody that we are a nation united around joint values and ideals. I'm fully confident that in 2020 we will stay animated by our dream for a better Romania. Therefore, let's build together in solidarity and hope, a normal Romania, a country that is truly turning into a home for all Romanians, wherever they are. I wish you all A Happy New Year! says president Klaus Iohannis, in a message posted on his Facebook page.

