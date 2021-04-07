Iohannis: In Romania, as in other countries, virulent epidemiological wave, compliance with health measures, everyone's responsibility

Romania, like other countries, is facing a virulent epidemiological wave, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, stressing that compliance with health measures is proof of responsibility and maturity and without which it is not possible the sustainable reopening of the society and the economy.

"Currently, the infection rate is rising throughout Europe, too many people lose the fight against the virus every day, many others get sick and need hospitalization. Romania, like other countries, is facing a virulent epidemiological wave to which it must resist. Health systems around the world are under tremendous pressure, and the acceptance and observance of health measures by all citizens remain critical points and are evidence of the responsibility and maturity of each of us. Sustainable and safely reopening our societies and economies cannot be possible without observing these measures," Iohannis said at the" Climate Change, Human-Nature Relationship and Public Health" event, organized on the occasion of World Health Day at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by the Presidential Administration and the World Health Organization Office for Romania, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Without having the financial and material resources of other EU member states and a high-performing health system, Romania has proven that it has the institutional capacity to act quickly, timely and efficiently to limit the spread of the pandemic," President Iohannis added.

"The population's immunization through vaccination remains the only viable tool to stop the pandemic, but sustained joint efforts are needed to keep the virus under control until high levels of vaccine coverage are reached," Iohannis said.

He said that unfortunately, current pandemic control strategies focus on controlling diseases only after they occur, and the effects of climate change on public health are "serious" and will become "extremely serious" if there are no concerns to combat them.

In his view, in the current context, the "One Health" principle is more relevant than ever and emphasizes the need to synchronize agendas in the fields of environmental and health protection, both at the state and global levels.

"The cooperation and solidarity of the entire international society is our common response to a challenge of this magnitude, and the World Health Organization is a cornerstone in guiding this process," the head of state concluded.