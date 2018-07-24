 
     
Iohannis: Innovation in construction sector, extremely important, because we have smallest homes in EU

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that innovation in the construction sector is extremely important for Romania, given that our country has the smallest homes in the European Union. 


"Innovation in the construction sector is extremely important for Romania. Unfortunately, the housing fund that we currently have has a very low standard, compared to the European standards, we have by far the smallest housing in the EU, and most are not at all energy efficient," said the head of state, at the launch of the EFdeN Signature solar house prototype.

