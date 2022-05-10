Iohannis: It is our duty to uphold, defend values and principles we share with our Euro-Atlantic partners

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Tuesday on the occasion of Romania's National Independence Day, Agerpres reports."Today marks 145 years since the declaration of Romania's independence, in a particularly complicated context for Europe, generated by the brutal and unprovoked war launched by the Russian Federation against another sovereign state, Ukraine," the head of state said in the message.
President Iohannis states that, along with the Greater Union, Independence is one of the pillars of the modern Romanian state, and the celebration of this moment is a good occasion to remember the defining events for the history of our nation.
"In 1877, Romania proclaimed its independence, marking an important step towards the completion of national unity and towards a European statute. In Pleven, Rahova or Grivita, the Romanians impressed Europe with their courage, demonstrating the permanence of the union made in 1859. The great powers took note of the birth of a country that carved its own destiny on the Lower Danube, through the patriotic commitment of the political elites of the time, led by Prince Carol of Hohenzollern. The flourishing of culture, the rise of industry, transport and infrastructure, as well as the development of Romania's international relations, all those were the immediate and direct result of gaining state independence. Unprecedented institutional, economic, and legislative modernization continued for several decades. The ideal of a sovereign and free nation was to be fulfilled only a generation later, through political vision and through the courage of the Romanians who, in 1918, achieved the Greater Union. These are the major coordinates of our history, which show us how difficult the road to modernity was and how much perseverance and strength of character our forefathers showed," said the head of state.
President Iohannis emphasizes that freedom, the right of nations to choose and build their own destiny, the protection of human life and dignity are fundamental landmarks of the great democratic community.
"Today, when we witness the resurgence of an imperialist mentality, in the name of which an independent state is subjected to barbaric aggression, the significance of May 10, 1877 in the history of Romania is all the more relevant. Freedom, the right of nations to choose and build their own destiny, the protection of human life and dignity, all these are fundamental landmarks of the great democratic community to which we belong. The sacrifices of our forefathers represented the foundation of the development of European Romania. It is now our duty to uphold and defend the values and principles we share with our Euro-Atlantic partners," the head of state concluded.