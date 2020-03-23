 
     
Iohannis: Let's be responsible; it is not time for political battles

klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday called to responsibility and criticized politicians' attempts to use the coronavirus crisis in the electoral battle.

"Let us be responsible and not contribute to the prolongation of a difficult period for everyone. In these dramatic moments, the attempts by some politicians, including local elected officials, to use the coronavirus crisis in the electoral battle are all the more reprehensible. It is not time for political battles. To try to gain political capital in these moments denotes a frightening cynicism and an unimaginable lack of responsibility," said Iohannis.

He stressed that the gravity of the situation is unprecedented and requires unity. AGERPRES

