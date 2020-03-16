Iohannis: Measures as to establishment of state of emergency: possibility of capping prices of utilities, medicines

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday the measures in the decree establishing the state of emergency on our country's territory, according to the decree he signed.

"The pandemic caused by the infection with the new coronavirus can only be stopped by exceptional measures that have proven to have positive effects in the countries severely affected by the evolution of the virus. These measures are aimed at public health, social and economic domains, but also concern the restriction of the exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms. However difficult it may be to adapt to these limits, this is the only way we can save the lives of our loved ones, the lives of those around us. It is important that people are properly informed and that is why I want to tell Romanians what the establishment of the state of emergency our country's territory means, according to the decree I have signed," the president said.

He said the schools will be closed to protect children, pupils and students and activity in pre-university and university education is suspended during the state of emergency.

"It is very important to limit the financial burden on the citizens during these difficult times, and as such, during the state of emergency, if necessary, the prices of medicines and medical equipment, of the necessity goods and of the public utilities, such as electricity and heat, gas, water supply, sanitation, fuels can be capped, within the limit of the average price of the last three months before the declaration of the state of emergency," said Iohannis.

He also said that medical services for the fight against the coronavirus are granted to all persons on Romanian territory and shall be borne by the budget of the Ministry of Health.