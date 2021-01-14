 
     
Iohannis: Most schools will reopen on February 8

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that most schools will reopen on February 8.

"On February 8, when the second semester begins, most schools will reopen, given that the pandemic is evolving much the same way as in recent weeks," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Iohannis had a working meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu, Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, head of the Emergency Management Department Raed Arafat, and Director of the National Centre for Supervision of Communicable Diseases within the National Public Health Institute (INSP) Adriana Pistol.

