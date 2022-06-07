Iohannis: Nobody wants for old Securitate restoration, we need modern legislation on national security

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday in eastern Buzau that in the field of national security a modern legislation is needed, and the appearance in the press of a first draft law of the drafts to amend the current regulations was a "wrong" thing, given that they are to be debated and amended in the Government, in the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT) and in the Parliament.

"We have certain laws in the field of national security that were made in the early '90s, when democracy was new, there were attempts to build modern, European institutions that respect the rights of the citizen, but, in time, we know that things must be adapted to the context. That's why a bill was drafted on these laws. Now we are in the phase where we have the first draft. It is not intended for the general public. It is a first draft to be analyzed by the Government, by the CSAT, next by the Parliament," Iohannis explained at a press conference.

According to the president, "no one wants a restoration of the old Securitate" or a violation of citizens' rights.

"Someone - and we know who - thought it was good now to give them to the sources. It's a major error, because people are worried, even though we only have a first draft. These laws will be discussed by the Government, they will be debated, they will enter the CSAT, they will be debated. They will be amended, they will enter the Parliament, where the specialists, the select committees, will intervene and, of course, if certain approaches from the first draft are not good, they will be corrected. These issues are, so to speak, self-evident. No one wants a restoration of the old Securitate (Ceausescu's era political police, ed. n.) or a violation of citizens' rights or anything else. These are some speculations that are simply erroneous," Iohannis said.

"A flaw is also the leakage of these first forms to the media. And finally, we have now passed this phase, I will personally make sure that where the draft has not yet had a form corresponding to our times, to be corrected. These concerns, at this point, according to my opinion, are not necessary. When the laws come into public debate, of course, these concerns, or some that remain standing then, must be brought to the attention of the legislators in order to be corrected. So, it is a natural approach and, in the end, I wish very much to have in the field of national security a modern legislation, which responds to the questions that come from society and from the field of the institutions of force," said Klaus Iohannis.

