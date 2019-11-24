Iohannis: Normal Romania has won today; most categorical victory ever won against PSD

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Sunday evening, after the announcement of the exit-poll results, that this was the most categorical victory ever won against the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

He announced that he will be a president "fully involved" for Romania, showing that he will be the president of all Romanians, of both those who voted for him and of those who had another option.

"Romania has won today, dear Romanians. Modern Romania, European Romania, normal Romania has won today. The Romanians have been today's heroes. They showed up in impressive numbers to vote and this is today's most important gain. A special mention for the Romanians from the diaspora, who went to the polls in extraordinary numbers. It is an important victory, the most categorical victory ever achieved against the PSD," said Klaus Iohannis, at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters.

He promised he will be the president of all Romanians.

"I receive this victory with joy, with gratitude, with modesty and with confidence in Romania. I promise you, here today, tonight, that I will be the president of all Romanians, and of those who voted for me, whom I offer my special thanks, and of those who did not vote for me. I will also be the president of the Romanians who did not vote at all, with the hope that next time they will however vote," said Iohannis.