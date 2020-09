Iohannis: Obviously infrastructure in Romania has fallen far behind

It is obvious that the infrastructure in Romania has fallen far behind, because there were no desire for it to progress, on Friday said president Klaus Iohannis, adding that this paradigm will change.

"It is obvious that the infrastructure in Romania has fallen far behind, I don't want to get into details once again on the reason why, I believe that around me there are people who know well that there were no intention for the infrastructure to develop. This paradigm has changed, now there is will," Iohannis said in the opening of the Iernut - Chetani motorway segment of the Mures County.