Iohannis on Firefighters' Day: In these moments, you have once again displayed professionalism and courage

On September 13, Romanian Firefighters' Day, President Klaus Iohannis delivered a message showing that in these moments, when the whole world is being hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the firefighters have once again displayed professionalism and courage, involvement and spirit of sacrifice in order to contribute, together with the other public institutions to the preservation of the public's health and safety.

"Today we celebrate the 'Romanian Firefighters' Day,' an opportunity to show our gratitude and appreciation for the military firefighters and to honour their heroic battle on the Spirii Hill in the Revolution of 1848. Throughout our history, the military firefighters have accomplished their missions with dedication, patriotism and selflessness, permanently placed at the service of the citizens and the country. In these times, when the whole world is being hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, you have once again displayed professionalism and courage, involvement and a spirit of sacrifice, in order to contribute, together with the other state institutions, to the preservation of the public's good health and security in Romania," reads the presidential message.Iohannis noted the responsible way in which the firefighters continued to perform their duties in the fight against natural disasters and calamities."I have also noted the responsible way in which you have continued to fulfill your duties in the fight against natural disasters and calamities throughout this time. You have been and will remain a fundamental support institution, the guarantor of normalcy inside our communities, as well as of the rights to life, to private property and to health. I wish you good health, successful activity, and you can rest assured of my full appreciation! Happy Firefighters' Day!"