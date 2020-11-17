Iohannis on health minister's statement after Piatra Neamt fire: We are not all to blame

President Klaus Iohannis said in a press conference on Tuesday about the recent statement by the health minister that "we are not all to blame" and stressed that "more guilty are those that governed more of the last 30 years."

Iohannis was asked about the statement made by Minister Nelu Tataru on Saturday night, who, when asked if he feels guilty about what happened in Piatra Neamt, stated that the guilt belongs to everyone, because "we accepted for 30 years to live in such a medical situation".

"A somewhat haste statement," Iohannis commented."We are not all to blame. Those who have been in government, those who have been in charge, those who manage the county hospitals in the counties and who do not allocate resources, who have not allocated resources, who have not taken care of staff quality, who did not supervise the quality of management and in this sense, certainly, those who have governed more of the last 30 years and allowed the health system to reach this state are more guilty. I refer, of course, to PSD [Social Democratic Party]. This is the moral culprit. The technical culprit, in detail, will be found by the investigators in each case," the head of state added.