Iohannis, on Justice laws: I don't think Venice Commission opinion will be different from previous ones

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Friday, that his express request for the Government and Parliament regarding the package of Justice laws was to take into account the known recommendations, adding that he does not believe that the opinion of the Venice Commission will be different from those up to now.

"The Venice Commission has been notified repeatedly, including by me, regarding the laws of Justice and we have a whole set of recommendations. I don't think that, if another opinion is requested, it will be different from the ones so far and my express prayer to the Government and the Parliament was to take into account the recommendations we know, they are not unknown issues, and if the Parliament legislates in this regard, I don't expect any problems," the head of state said, before the informal meeting of the European Council in Prague, told Agerpres.

Related to the whistleblowing draft law, which was adopted by the Senate in a form that discourages anonymous reporting, requesting contact information, Iohannis stated that, if necessary, he will make comments when the normative act reaches promulgation.