Iohannis on markets' closure: A just measure, PSD decided the opposite for politically-driven reasons

President Klaus Iohannis said today that closing indoor markets is a fair measure taken by the government and accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of pursuing political benefits when seeking to keep these spaces open.

"The issue of public markets has sparked a lot of debate in the public space, I think the measure taken by the government is a just one. (...) The fact that the government decides one way and the PSD parliamentary majority decides the opposite (...) only for politically-driven reasons is yet another argument why we need to hold elections on time," the head of the state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He also emphasized that the closure measure applies only to indoor markets where the safety of the population cannot be guaranteed.