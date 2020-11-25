Iohannis on non-compliant protective face masks: Population must stay informed, ANPC must conduct checks

President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday that the population should stay informed as concerns protective face masks, and the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) should conduct checks whether non-compliant face masks are being sold.

He said that he discussed, on Wednesday, with the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, about the fact that ANPC found many non-compliant masks and showed that they should be withdrawn and the producers fined.

Minister Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday that half of the face masks on the market do not protect against COVID, and the Ministry of Economy will issue an order requiring traders to specify this in the case of non-compliant products