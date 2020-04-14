Iohannis on post-crisis comeback: Capital infusion, infrastructure projects, sped up digitalization, extensive administration audit required

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that, with entire economy sectors having been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the government will have to lay out and implement a package of measures to help the economy get back on track.

"The severe restrictions for the protection of the citizens' health have inevitably affected entire economic sectors. The Orban Government has already adopted a set of measures to support the employees, as well as the businesses in difficulty; this is just one component of the government's strategy aimed at setting the groundwork for Romania's economic and social reconstruction after we overcome this crisis. This will require capital infusion, carrying on the infrastructure projects, speeding up the digitalization process, an extensive audit at all the levels of the local and central public administration, professional reconversion. The Orban Government will prepare the implementation of these measures too," Iohannis said in an address delivered today at the Cotroceni Palace.

He remarked that any crisis, no matter how difficult it is, also brings opportunities along.

"We'll have the chance to be better at what we do, be empathetic, supportive and determined to truly build together the country we want. Only united can we successfully go through this difficult time!," concluded the President.