Iohannis on PSD's invitation to head-to-head debate: Distraction maneuvers

Commenting on Monday on the invitation to meet in head-to-head debates launched by his counter-candidate in the presidential runoff, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila, President Klaus Iohannis that the Social Democrats attempt all sorts of distraction maneuvers but that in the campaign for the second election round he will focus on meetings with the voters.

"The PSD attempt all sorts of distraction maneuvers. I can tell you right now - I will also discuss this with my colleagues in the campaign meeting - in the campaign for the second round I will focus on meeting with the voters," Iohannis said at the headquarters of the National Liberal Party (PNL).