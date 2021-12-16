Iohannis: Overtax on companies' turnover does not seem to me to be either necessary, or useful or correct

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the overtax on the companies' turnover, discussed in the ruling coalition, does not seem to him to be a measure either necessary or correct.

"We have a coalition of social democrats and liberals, each trying to promote their policies based on a certain doctrine, but that does not mean that the Government puts them into practice at random and mixed. For now, I said, it has been said, that no taxes and fees will be increased and no new ones will be introduced. To me, personally, this tax - the overcharge - seems neither necessary, nor useful, nor right, to put it very clearly," the president said in Brussels, before attending the European Council meeting, when asked about the measures proposed in the coalition, including the company turnover overtax.