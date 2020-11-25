Iohannis: Pared down National Day celebration, no military parade, no public attendance

The ceremony for the celebration of Romania's National Day on December 1, which traditionally takes place at the Bucharest Triumphal Arch, will be extremely scaled-down this year, with no military parade and without the participation of the general public, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday at a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"Let me refer to a subject that is already on the public agenda, namely the celebration of National Day. This year we will honor the courage and sacrifices of our forefathers by making ourselves the sacrifice of giving up the joy of participating together in the traditional public events. Yet we will definitely be together in spirit, as a strong nation always united and standing in solidarity when the salvation of our country is at stake. For this reason we have decided that the ceremony that was usually held every year at the Triumphal Arch shall be extremely pared down, with only foreign ambassadors, doctors and medical staff invited to attend," Iohannis said.

With the December 1 military parade canceled, Iohannis concluded that "there will only be a short ceremony (...) and, regrettably, without the participation of the general public. The experts' recommendation is to renounce all public or private meetings and gatherings, because they boost the spread of the virus. These are recommendations I urge you all to observe on December 1 included."