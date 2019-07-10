Iohannis: PNL proposes me, I am their candidate, we will have campaign approach as Romanians expect

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he will have joint actions with the National Liberal Party (PNL), whose candidate he will be in the autumn elections, and he will have a campaign approach "as the Romanians expect".

Asked, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, what the conclusions of the meeting he had with the PNL leadership on Tuesday were, Iohannis said: "The conclusions were that I will run, as I announced last year, for the position of President of Romania, for the second term. PNL maintains, as it decided last year, that I will be their candidate and that we will cooperate very well and efficiently in the campaign and that we will win."

The head of state added that he will certainly have joint actions with the PNL. "We will certainly have joint actions, this time it is very clear, the PNL proposes me, I am their candidate and we will have a proper campaign approach, as the Romanians expect," Iohannis stressed.

Regarding the fact that the USR-PLUS Alliance announced that it would have its own presidential candidate, Klaus Iohannis said that a run-off of two rightist candidates would be a "competition." "Nobody should expect me to have opinions about my opponents, it is their constitutional right, everyone chooses their candidate and we all go into competition, everyone will have to campaign, I will campaign only for myself," he added.