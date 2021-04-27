 
     
Iohannis: PNRR is a national plan, not a political toy; no option for rejection

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
klaus iohannis

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is not "a political toy" and there is no option it be rejected by Brussels, said, on Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis.

"Until the end of May we will have a buttoned-up plan, agreed by the European Commission, which may then be submitted. The deadline for the end of April was not a final deadline, it was a provisional one," showed the head of state, during a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

He said that the chances for the plan's approval are "one hundred percent".

"We will have a good plan, good for Romania, accepted by the European Commission and we will put it into practice. There is no question mark here. All sorts of stories peddled by the opposition are just that, stories, because they're upset they're in opposition, but the plan goes forward," said the head of state.

Iohannis stated that the negotiations regarding the PNRR will continue "until it reaches the form to be implemented."

"It's not like a Baccalaureate exam, where you either get accepted or rejected. It's a national plan, it's not a political toy. This National Plan reflects Romania's objectives. The Commission has its own expectations in regards to objectives, procedures, investment plans and the complications arising from the very short time frame in which it has to be implemented, but there is no option for this National Plan to be rejected. It can be negotiated fast or less fast. In the end, it will exist and it will be implemented. It's certain," Iohannis explained.

