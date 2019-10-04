Iohannis: Prime Minister's actions generate grave blockages/Parliament sole authority over Executive

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the "insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to request Parliament's approval for a new Government is generating the grave blockage the Romanian state's institutions are in."

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent, on Friday, to President Klaus Iohannis new proposals for interim ministers.

"Through the request sent today, the Prime Minister is practically requesting I infringe the fundamental law forcing the instating of a second consecutive interim at the Ministry of National Education, given that for this portfolio Minister Daniel Breaz has exercised this position for 45 days, the maximum duration allowed by article 107 of the Constitution. At this moment, the sole authority competent to express itself over the demarches of the Prime Minister and the activity of the Government remains Parliament and, from this perspective, the debate of the censure motion represents the most adequate framework," Iohannis stated, according to a release of the Presidential Administration.

The head of state reminded that the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), through its recent decision, stated clearly that, once the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats exited government, the President of Romania can appoint full ministers only with the prior approval of the Parliament.

"A decision by the CCR wasn't even necessary to note the obvious necessity to respect an article of the Constitution. If she had acted in good faith and truly wished to avoid any blockages, Ms. Dancila should have, as I requested, go to Parliament and obtain validation for her new Government. If Ms. Dancila still does not understand the meaning of the Constitutional Court's decision, I will explain it once more, publicly: it's without a doubt that in order to name a full minister for Education, the Prime Minister must go to Parliament," Iohannis told the Prime Minister.

The head of state speaks, in this context, about the situation with the doctors' residency exam.

"The announcement today by the Health Minister shows the incapacity of the current government to organize admissions for doctors' residency and to manage the human resource in healthcare, a vital resource for the good functioning of the system. The lack of respect towards the medicine graduates and towards the medical profession in general, towards the patient and towards the citizen is a characteristic of the PSD [Social Democratic Party] Government. Organizing the residency should be done on the basis of a clear methodology, and the Government is the one who has delayed more than admissible, as every year, its approval. Moreover, this exam is additionally hampered and delayed every year by the numerous bureaucratic steps," Iohannis considers.

According to him, "many of the graduates of the medicine courses decide to leave the country."