Iohannis: Relation with US remains fundamental

The relation with the United States remains fundamental, President Klaus Iohannis told a news conference on Tuesday.The statement was made in the context of the US presidential election. The head of state spoke about the recent agreements between the two countries.
"We are only a few hours away from finding out the first results of the elections for the president of the United States of America, a geopolitical reference moment. From Romania's perspective, the relation with the United States of America remains fundamental, deepening and expanding the Strategic Partnership being a pillar of our foreign and security policy. At the same time, the United States Administration, regardless of its political color, has permanently supported the development of relations with Romania at all levels," said the head of state.
Speaking about the politico-military and security cooperation, Iohannis said that it "has significantly raised awareness of the strategic importance of the Black Sea in both the United States and NATO, and we have developed a common Romania-US vision for this space."
"This laid the foundations for the further increase of the American military presence in Romania, as a guarantee of security in the face of the complex challenges in the region," the head of state emphasized.
At the same time, the president spoke about his involvement in the bilateral relationship. "I will continue to be directly involved in consolidating and expanding the Strategic Partnership with the United States," Iohannis said.