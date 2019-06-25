Iohannis: Romania is willing to support Finnish EU Presidency

President Klaus Iohannis received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace Finnish Ambassador agréé Marjut Akola, whom he told that Romania is willing to support the incoming Finnish Presidency of the Council of the EU, the Presidential Administration said in a release.

During the meeting, the President praised the very good nature of bilateral relations and emphasized the desire to deepen economic and sectoral cooperation, especially in the field of education.

"President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the interest, shared by Mrs. Ambassador, in maintaining a constant dialogue during Finland's tenure of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, in the context of the convergent views on a number of European files and of the continuation of the common agenda of priorities, expressing Romania's willingness to support the Finnish Presidency. Ambassador Marjut Akola particularly appreciated the results achieved by Romania during its term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union," the cited source reads.

Marjut Akola presented Finland's priorities for its term at the rotating Presidency and expressed satisfaction at the development of Romania - Finland bilateral relations, as well as the interest in continuing cooperation on education.