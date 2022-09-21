Iohannis: Romania submits candidacy for Human Rights Council, 2023-2025 term

President Klaus Iohannis said, on Tuesday, that the UN Human Rights system must be strengthened and indicated that Romania submitted its candidacy for a seat in the Human Rights Council, for the 2023-2025 tenure.

"Romania's solid contribution to various operations around the globe is proof of our commitment. We must ensure that, in line with the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) initiative, UN peacekeeping missions become more effective and contribute to political solutions to resolve conflicts, placing human rights at the center of action. We also need firm action by the international community to protect and promote human rights. We must strengthen the UN Human Rights system and ensure sustainable and adequate funding for all its activities. We acknowledge the essential role played by civil society actors and human rights defenders in promoting and protecting human rights. Ensuring the proper functioning of democratic institutions, upholding the rule of law and guaranteeing fundamental rights and freedoms remain essential. Based on these firm beliefs, Romania has submitted its candidacy for a seat in the Human Rights Council, for the 2023-2025 tenure," said President Iohannis in the national address at the UN General Assembly.

"The war against Ukraine has showed us that, in such conditions, the absence of war does not mean peace. Prolonged conflicts, such as those in the Black Sea region, must be managed without delay," said the head of state.

Klaus Iohannis emphasized that public confidence in the effectiveness of multilateralism must be restored.

"Only together will we be able to identify and implement sustainable solutions to ensure global peace, prosperity, respect for human rights and the achievement of a healthy environment for future generations!," concluded Iohannis.

President Klaus Iohannis leads the Romanian delegation that participates, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in New York, at the High-Level Week of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The head of state's visit to the United States of America will also include a trip to San Francisco (California) on Thursday and Friday.