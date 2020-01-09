Iohannis: Romania's interests not affected by aggravation of security situation in Middle East

Romania's interests were not affected by the aggravation of the security situation in the Middle East, stated on Thursday, in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, President Klaus Iohannis.

"In the past days we have observed the aggravation of the security situation in the Middle East, which affects especially the stability in Iraq and in the region. The amplification of tensions is not in the interest of the region, nor of the international community. The main institutions of the Iraqi state must be able to function in stability and security conditions in order to identify peaceful solutions to the benefit of citizens. These recent developments have an impact at an international level and are relevant to the security of Europe and our citizens, not only for the security of states directly involved. Up to now, the interests of Romania were not directly affected, and I'm referring firstly to the security of Romanian citizens, including the security of our servicemen in Iraq," said Iohannis.