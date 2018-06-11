Iohannis says court's reasoning raises more questions than it brings clarifications

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he read the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romanian (CCR) ruling in the case of chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi, but the evaluation is not finished, adding that, at this stage, the reasoning raises more questions than it brings clarifications.

"I've read the reasoning of the court. In order to avoid public confusion: I said from the very beginning that I will read this reasoning until I understand it very well. So, there is still little bit to read. But, after reading the reasoning, some issues have arisen that have made me take a fresh look at the process. At this stage, I admit that the reasoning raises more questions than it brings clarifications," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace after meeting a visiting delegation of the Venice Commission.