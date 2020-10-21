Iohannis says election of Iordache to head Legislative Council indicative of PSD majority's toxicity

Florin Iordache of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) being elected chairman of Parliament's Legislative Council shows the "level of toxicity" reached by the PSD majority, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.

He told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that "the current PSD majority is an illegitimate one that has not reflected the real will of the Romanians for a long time.""In order to see the level of toxicity reached by this majority, let's look no further than yesterday, when the famous author of Ordinance 13, Florin Iordache, was elected in the Romanian Parliament chairman of the Legislative Council," he said.