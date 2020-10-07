Iohannis says news statutes needed for CNA for better job

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that the National Audiovisual Council (CNA) needed new statutes, pointing to the political influence on the composition of the council.

"CNA has some very qualified, independent people who do their job very well. On the other hand, we know that the CNA is formed on the basis of a political vote, so in a way, I would say it inappropriately reflects the majority in Parliament, that is, more Social Democratic Party (PSD) members than anything else, and then we realise that it is a bit problematic. In my opinion, another formula must be found for CNA, another statutes in order to have really competent and independent people making up CNA, who will then be able to take measures as they should, " said Iohannis.He added that CNA "has competent, independent, well-intentioned people, but the council as a whole could do a better job."