Iohannis - Scholz, in Brussels, address economic, energy cooperation, Schengen area accession

President Klaus Iohannis had a bilateral meeting on Friday with Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, on the sidelines of the European Council meeting.

"A very good discussion with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the further consolidation of our bilateral relations, with a focus on economic and energy cooperation, as well as on Romania's accession to Schengen. We continue to coordinate on the security situation and ways to help refugees in Ukraine," the president wrote on Twitter, informs Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis attends the European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday.

On the first day of the reunion, the president had a meeting with the Bulgarian Prime Minister, Cyril Petkov. The discussions with the Bulgarian official focused on the coordination of Romania and Bulgaria regarding the security situation in the region, the aid to the Ukrainian refugees, the deepening of the economic and energy cooperation and the acceleration of the interconnectivity between the two countries.

On Thursday, Klaus Iohannis also attended the extraordinary NATO Summit.