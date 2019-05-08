Iohannis: Sibiu moment will have to confirm - political actors' agenda is the same with that of EU citizens

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the current issues and challenges are very complex at internal and external level, underscoring that the Sibiu Summit "will have to certainly confirm" that the agenda of the political actor is one and the same with that of the European citizens.

He showed that the European leaders should outline a strengthened future plan.

"The 'Sibiu' moment will have to certainly confirm the fact that the agenda of political actors is one and the same with that of the European citizens. The map of current issues and challenges is very complex, at internal and external level - strengthening economic growth, ensuring jobs, ensuring internal and external security. The new destabilisation phenomena, including misinformation and fake news campaigns, risk deepening the state of uncertainty. In this context, we need a track of European policies that ensures a greater convergence and leads us, clearly, to a better, prosperous future, without divisions or fragmentation at European level. The feeling of uncertainty can only be overcome if the European Union acts together and the European leadership sends a clear message that they are committed to continue the process of European integration. There is no other way in front of the current global challenges," Iohannis said at the conference called "The Future of Europe: Perspectives of the Contemporary Evolutions."

The conference took place on the sidelines of the informal summit of the European Union heads of state and government. Among the attendees of the event there were Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas and mayor of Sibiu Astrid Fodor.