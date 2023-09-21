Iohannis: Solutions to manage export of Ukrainian grains to Romania, an authorization system, found

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that solutions have been found for the management of Ukrainian grain exports, namely the creation of an authorization system, so that Romanian farmers are not affected.

Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and the Bulgarian deputy prime minister, Mariya Gabriel, stating that the discussions were focused on the transit of grains and the export of these products to the countries through which transit takes place.

"We found solutions for both the transit of agricultural products from Ukraine to world markets, and for managing the export of these products to Romania. We found an opening on the Ukrainian side, the Romanian Government got involved very well and conditions were negotiated, the Commission came up with additional solutions. In essence, it is a matter of a system for authorizing these exports, which authorization must be agreed by both sides, in this way we can control the phenomenon very well and not affect the farmers in Romania, who have dissatisfaction with these products," said the Romanian president.As for the management of grain transit, Iohannis pleaded for a "solution-oriented" approach."Anything else is not appropriate for now. We know the problem very well. We, as well, in Romania, have farmers' dissatisfaction, we have concrete problems to solve with this transit, but in my opinion it is not important to focus on blocking the transit of cereals or to make a national political issue out of it," added Klaus Iohannis.President Iohannis spoke about the need to continue ensuring the transit of grain from Ukraine."A significant part of this transit takes place through Romania and, on the other hand, it is extremely important to manage the undeclared export of these products, for example to the Romanian markets and, together with the Ukrainian side, the Romanian Government found solutions that were also approved by the Commission," Klaus Iohannis concluded.