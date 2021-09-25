President Iohannis speaks at PNL Congress

President Klaus Iohannis emphasized, on Saturday, the necessity for the current government crisis to be overcome, pointing out that governing must continue as there is no reason for Prime Minister Florin Citu to resign or be dismissed, Agerpres informs.

"It's imperative we overcome the current crisis as soon as possible. This government must continue, as there is no real reason for the Prime Minister to be dismissed or resign, moreover as the Prime Minister and Liberal Ministers are attacked from all sides, the entirety of the PNL [National Liberal Party] should have proven solidarity and supported them with all their forces," said Iohannis, at the PNL Congress.

He stated that "sabotage from within the party" is not understandable.

"Not only must the PNL remain in Government, but I believe that Romania can have a decade of right-wing government. For this to be possible there is need for actions, for concrete activities, not only discourses and promises," the head of state also said.

Future PNL chair must prove party is most important in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Saturday, that the future leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will have a very hard mission, namely to prove that the PNL is still the most important party in Romania.

"The future chair of the PNL will have a very, very hard mission - to prove, firstly, that PNL is still the most important party in Romania," said the head of state, in the speech held at the start of the Liberals' Congress.

He criticized the fact that, during the internal competition, there weren't many debates, but many personal attacks.

Klaus Iohannis is attending on Saturday the PNL Congress.