Iohannis: Starting reflection process on NATO's future, a good thing, under leadership of Jens Stoltenberg

AGERPRES special correspondent, Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis believes a process of reflection on NATO's future is a good thing, provided it takes place under the leadership of the Alliance's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.

He underscored that Romania is determined to get involved in this discussion.

"Two topics will dominate this meeting. The first is related to the so-called burden sharing, the contribution of each state to Defense and here Romania is doing very well, something that I will emphasize in my address. The second issue is related to a discussion about NATO's future, what would be a medium or long term strategy for NATO. We believe that it is good to start a discussion, a process of reflection, provided it takes place under the leadership of the Secretary General and I believe that in the end this will be today's conclusion. We will have some peaceful discussions, and some good ones, I believe," the Romanian head of state said ahead of the high-level NATO meeting.

Iohannis said that during the meeting he will highlight the importance of the Black Sea region for NATO, showing its importance.

"I think I will find a lot of openness, because it was at our own initiative that the whole region has been included in a NATO strategy specifically dedicated to the Black Sea region and here we will successfully continue, and as regards the Allied Command Operations this offer from Romania has been accepted, but we know that the decision-making process is not yet finalized and it is ongoing. We are optimistic," said Iohannis.

On Wednesday, Klaus Iohannis will attend the working lunch offered by US President Donald Trump in honor of the heads of states that fulfill the commitment to allocate 2 percent of the national Defense budget.

On Tuesday, the President of Romania was present at the receptions offered in honor of the heads of state and government by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, at the 10 Downing Street residence.