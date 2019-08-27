 
     
Iohannis: Strategic partnership with US has become more robust and more substantiated

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, that the Strategic partnership with the United States of America has become, in this period, "more robust and gained more substance and durability". 

"The Strategic partnership with the USA, an essential pillar of Romania's foreign policy, has become in this period more robust and has gained more substance and durability. The amplitude of our political relations has reached a high point following my visits to the White House in 2017 and the one last week," said Iohannis at the Cotroceni presidential Palace at the meeting with the heads of missions and the consuls general, on the occasion of the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomacy.

AGERPRES

